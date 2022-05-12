Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $96,615.97 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $96,615.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.