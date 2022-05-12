Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $581,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Under Armour Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.