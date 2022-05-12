Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vontier by 661.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE VNT opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.