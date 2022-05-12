David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,377 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $96,615.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

