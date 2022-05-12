Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $125.65, but opened at $135.67. Choice Hotels International shares last traded at $130.20, with a volume of 878 shares traded.

The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,979. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

