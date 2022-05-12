3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $9.00. 3D Systems shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 11,985 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDD. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in 3D Systems by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

