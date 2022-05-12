ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $55.61

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.61, but opened at $53.71. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 2,020,340 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $29,700,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $8,542,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,531 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

