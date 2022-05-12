ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $55.61

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.61, but opened at $53.71. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 2,020,340 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $29,700,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,480 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $8,542,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 250,531 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

