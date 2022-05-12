Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Gap Down to $7.66

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.40. Broadmark Realty Capital shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 9,495 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $957.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 48.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 131.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 222,660 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.