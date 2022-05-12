AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 730.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,487 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $1,454,006.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,445,449 shares of company stock valued at $44,639,703 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.