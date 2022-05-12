The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider David Cebollero Sells 587 Shares

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) insider David Cebollero sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $10,213.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at $247,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WU stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Western Union by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after buying an additional 1,467,320 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after buying an additional 898,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after buying an additional 820,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Union by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

