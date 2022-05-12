AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 200.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.27.

Shares of EXP opened at $115.90 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

