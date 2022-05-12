AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,221,000 after acquiring an additional 80,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $447.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.85. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

