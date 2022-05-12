AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

