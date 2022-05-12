AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In related news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at $325,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

