AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $7,739,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,535,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Green Dot by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GDOT opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $54.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

