Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGY. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

