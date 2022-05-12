Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,129 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after purchasing an additional 680,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,781,000 after purchasing an additional 311,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,365,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

