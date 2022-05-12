Teresa Gilio Acquires 625 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) EVP Teresa Gilio acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $11,162.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,020.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CVCY opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $210.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

