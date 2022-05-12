Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) Director Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $11,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,927.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $12,540.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $22,440.00.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.34. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Greenlane by 775.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 629,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.