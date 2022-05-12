Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $67,446,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 8,895.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after buying an additional 916,430 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after buying an additional 830,321 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after buying an additional 792,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,520,000 after buying an additional 513,739 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

About Gentex (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.