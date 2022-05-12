AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

MTN stock opened at $230.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.38 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 145.25%.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.