AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $495.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Avaya Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.