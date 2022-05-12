AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Post by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Post by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Post by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

