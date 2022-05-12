Mark A. Augusti Sells 22,396 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 22,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $10,302.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,433,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,513.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Conformis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Conformis by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

