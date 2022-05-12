Mark A. Augusti Sells 22,396 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 22,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $10,302.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,433,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,513.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Conformis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
