AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $5,543,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.