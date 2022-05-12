AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

