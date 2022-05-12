AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 560.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after buying an additional 378,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,257,000 after purchasing an additional 108,553 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 91,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

