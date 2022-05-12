AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,151 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,033 shares of company stock worth $1,827,437. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

