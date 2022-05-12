AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,995 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $130.27 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $154.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average is $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.