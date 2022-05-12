AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,004 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

About IDACORP (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.