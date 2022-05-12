AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,784,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 456,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,267,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after purchasing an additional 320,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 561,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 309,327 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.