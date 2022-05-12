AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

