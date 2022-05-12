AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of American Tower by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 49,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $224.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.28. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

