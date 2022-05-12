AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,505 over the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

