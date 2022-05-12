AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 675,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 166,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -165.14 and a beta of 0.78. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.