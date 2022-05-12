AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.62 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

