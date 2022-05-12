AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,731,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 75.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $59,755,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth $111,802,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after buying an additional 309,030 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.24.

LSPD stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $130.02.

About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.