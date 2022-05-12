AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in STERIS by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $5,632,626. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $212.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.72. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

