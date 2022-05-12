AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.