AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $123.29 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.38.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,705 shares of company stock valued at $12,317,948. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

