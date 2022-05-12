Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,400,000 after buying an additional 428,911 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,304,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

