Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accelerate Acquisition were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,428,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accelerate Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

