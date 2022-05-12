Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,129 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dune Acquisition worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ DUNE opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.