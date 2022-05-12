Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,476 Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSAQ opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Black Spade Acquisition Co has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

