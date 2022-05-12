Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter.

PNI opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

