Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,452 Shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Golden Arrow Merger worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 31,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

