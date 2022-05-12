Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,849 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 573.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PUCK opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

