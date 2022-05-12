Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 225,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.8% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 152,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

