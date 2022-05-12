Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,721,000 after buying an additional 224,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,853,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,979,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,207,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 925,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 102,737 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

