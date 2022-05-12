Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 8,682 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 168.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $172.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.45. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $5,951,385. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

